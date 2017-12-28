Photographer: Twins' Sano grabbed, tried to kiss her in 2015

File-This Aug. 6, 2017, file photo shows Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano sitting in the dugout against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning during a baseball game on in Minneapolis. A photographer is accusing Sano of grabbing her wrist and trying to kiss her and pull her through a door after a 2015 autograph session. Betsy Bissen accused Sano on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in a tweet, saying what he did amounted to assault. Andy Clayton-King, File AP Photo