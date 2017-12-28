People are tossing boiling water into freezing air to make snow. What could go wrong?

More Videos 0:56 Winter has an icy grip on much of US Pause 4:16 This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:12 Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 5:49 State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 1:28 Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28 Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:43 Breakfast, lunch and dinner – what's your Durham favorite? 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

