FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, fugitive lawyer Eric Conn is taken into custody by FBI agents on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. A federal judge has ruled on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, that Coon, who went on the run in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond. WKYT-TV reports the judge ruled Thursday that Conn violated the terms of his bond.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, fugitive lawyer Eric Conn is taken into custody by FBI agents on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. A federal judge has ruled on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, that Coon, who went on the run in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond. WKYT-TV reports the judge ruled Thursday that Conn violated the terms of his bond. Matt Goins, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, fugitive lawyer Eric Conn is taken into custody by FBI agents on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. A federal judge has ruled on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, that Coon, who went on the run in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond. WKYT-TV reports the judge ruled Thursday that Conn violated the terms of his bond. Matt Goins, File AP Photo

National

Judge rules Kentucky lawyer who fled must forfeit bond

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 06:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A federal judge has ruled that a Kentucky lawyer who went on the run in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond.

WKYT-TV reports the judge ruled Thursday that Eric C. Conn violated the terms of his bond. Among property Conn had put up is his Floyd County law complex known for its small-scale Lincoln Memorial and Statue of Liberty.

Conn was captured in Honduras in early December. He spent six months on the run after disappearing before being sentenced to 12 years.

A prosecutor indicated in court filings that the government will try Conn on more than a dozen charges. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. Conn would have avoided the charges if he had kept to a plea deal with the government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Winter has an icy grip on much of US

    Brutally cold temperatures, ice and several feet of lake effect snow are impacting several parts of the country in the final days of 2017.

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 0:29

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle

View More Video