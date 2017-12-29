National

Man accused of killing 2 says he's 'master of my own guise'

December 29, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla.

A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a Florida police officer has written to a judge, seeking all documents in his case.

In the handwritten letter dated Dec. 15, the Orlando Sentinel reports that Markeith Loyd wrote that he is "the master of my own guise." He added that any defense attorneys who file motions in his name will find themselves "jumped on."

Loyd has been defiant since his arrest in the December 2016 death of Sade Dixon, followed by the gunning down of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton while she was trying to arrest him. He has cursed at judges and refused to attend some court hearings.

The case prompted a legal skirmish over the death penalty between the state attorney and Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

