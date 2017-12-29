National

Tracing of S. Carolina killer's hands advertised online

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 07:47 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A listing purportedly selling a tracing of the hands of a South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people has been removed from a website.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports that a signed pencil tracing of the hands of Todd Kohlhepp was listed for sale online for $89.

State law prohibits South Carolina inmates from profiting from their crimes. Supernaught.com had listed the tracing of Kohlhepp's hands for sale among hundreds of other items that include string artwork from Charles Manson and signed prison letters from Ted Bundy.

The paper reports the item was removed Thursday after the Herald-Journal contacted the website. It wasn't clear if the tracing had been sold or simply removed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kohlhepp is serving life in prison after pleading guilty in May to seven counts of murder.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Winter has an icy grip on much of US

    Brutally cold temperatures, ice and several feet of lake effect snow are impacting several parts of the country in the final days of 2017.

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 0:29

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle

View More Video