Texas woman accused in fatal shooting of boyfriend's son

This undated photo provided by The Collin County Texas Sheriff's Department shows Brooke Craig. Craig, a North Texas woman is facing a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child. Police say Brooke Craig was arrested early Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in a dead-end street in Frisco, a Dallas suburb, after leading police on a car chase. Collin County Sheriff's Department via AP)