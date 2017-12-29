Marcus King found a 4-year-old cold and alone in a park in Ogden, Utah.
Marcus King found a 4-year-old cold and alone in a park in Ogden, Utah. Screenshot from Fox13
Marcus King found a 4-year-old cold and alone in a park in Ogden, Utah. Screenshot from Fox13

National

He found a toddler cold and alone in a park. She led officers to her ‘sleeping’ mom, police say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

December 29, 2017 01:03 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

At first, Marcus King said he thought nothing of it.

King told Fox13 he was walking to play some pickup basketball with friends when he found a little girl playing in the snow alone at a nearby park in Ogden, Utah. It was around 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the man realized the toddler, wearing pink ‘My Little Pony’ pajamas, was poorly dressed for the impending cold night.

“She didn’t have any jacket, no shoes, no parental supervision,” he told Fox13, “and (I) just took action then and took her inside.”

So King took her to a community center, where he called police. That girl would lead officers to her mother, who the toddler told police “was at home laying down,” according to The Deseret News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She took them to her house, which had its front door wide open.

Officers then said they discovered her mother was dead — and that she had been for around 15 to 20 hours when King discovered the young child alone in a snowy park, WTHI wrote.

Police did not specify to local outlets what caused the mother’s death but said it was likely a medical emergency.

The child, who suffered no injuries from being outside, was taken into the Division of Child and Family Services while police try to find her family, the Deseret News reported.

King told Fox13 he’s glad he found the toddler when he did.

“The way the little girl was explaining it was: Her mom wasn't paying attention, and her mom was on the floor sleeping,” he said. “This is not a good part of Ogden — there’s a lot of weirdos around here, and I’m really, really fortunate and happy that I got to her, and nobody else did.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 0:29

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

View More Video