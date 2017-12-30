National

Prosecutor: Doctor reused one-use anal catheters on patients

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 07:30 AM

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.

A New Jersey surgeon's medical license has been temporarily suspended for allegedly reusing disposable anal catheters on multiple patients.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says East Brunswick-based colon and rectal surgeon Sanjiv Patankar allegedly washed and reused the one-use catheters that are inserted into patients during medical procedures.

State officials say they have evidence that Patankar ordered only five catheters during time when he performed 82 procedures requiring them.

The state Board of Medical Examiners unanimously voted to suspend the doctor's license last week, saying he "placed patients in clear and imminent danger."

Patankar's license will remain temporarily suspended pending a full hearing in the state Office of Administrative Law and until the Board of Medical Examiners takes final action based on further findings.

