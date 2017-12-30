Fear of ICE among reasons century-old Detroit church closing

A Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 photo shows the All Saints Church in Detroit. After more than 100 years, the Roman Catholic church in Detroit is closing, partly because Hispanics who worship there fear immigration agents. The Rev. Marc Gawronski, said there are many reasons for the closing of All Saints. The final Mass at All Saints Church will be celebrated Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Detroit Free Press via AP Junfu Han