National

Police rescue seal pup waddling around Cape Cod highway

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 03:58 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

YARMOUTH, Mass.

A baby seal that wandered far from the ocean has been returned to the sea with the help of some police officers on Cape Cod.

Yarmouth Police say the seal pup was found waddling on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port late Friday.

Police and Amazing Animal Ambassadors were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.

Police said on Facebook Saturday that the pup was given a clean bill of health and has been released back to the ocean.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities say they have nicknamed the seal "Houston" after Kevin A. Houston, a U.S. Navy Seal from Cape Cod who was killed in Afghanistan.

Police say they believe the pup traveled up a nearby frozen creek and "made his appearance Navy Seal style."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 0:29

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

View More Video