Police in Tennessee shoot juvenile who drove car at them

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 04:16 PM

JACKSON, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee say they shot and injured a juvenile who drove a stolen car toward officers on foot.

Jackson Police say officers began pursuing a car Thursday that was stolen in a home robbery the previous night.

Police say when the car stopped at a dead end, two of three males got out and ran.

According to police, the driver rammed a cruiser with an officer inside and was blocked when he tried to drive away through a yard.

Police say the juvenile drove in the officers' direction and they fired at him.

The suspect, who first sought medical assistance at a nearby house, was in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are charging the boy, who is black, with various crimes related to the chase and home invasion.

