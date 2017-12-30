National

Police: Man massages teen's back at airport, hands him money

December 30, 2017

NEWARK, N.J.

A Washington man who allegedly massaged a teenage boy's back without his permission at a New Jersey airport and handed him a note with money inside is facing child endangerment charges.

Port Authority police say Sherwin Shayegan touched the 14-year-old at a luggage carousel in Newark Liberty International Airport around 3:10 p.m. Friday and gave him a note that stated, "This is money for letting me give you a massage. Thank you."

Authorities say the note also included "alarming content," but didn't provide further details.

Investigators tracked the 34-year-old Bothell man to a hotel near the airport. They say he had "disturbing notes" and money in envelopes with the names of various airports in the United States written on them.

It wasn't known Saturday if Shayegan has retained an attorney.

