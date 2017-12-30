Grave of slain man finally gets headstone, decades later

Ramon, left, and Tyrone Coggins, brothers of Timothy Wayne Coggins, pose beside the new headstone on Timothy Coggins' grave in Zebulon, Ga. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Timothy Wayne Coggins was killed in 1983. His slaying remained unsolved for decades. In October 2017, authorities charged two men with killing him. Prosecutors said the black victim was killed for socializing with a white female. The Coggins family dedicated the new headstone on Saturday. Don Schanche AP Photo