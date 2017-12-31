National

Angry at Trump, North Carolina Democrats hope for 2018 gains

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

December 31, 2017 08:50 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina Democrats say they're energized for 2018, intent on regaining their historical control of the state's General Assembly.

And they've got candidates in place to show for it.

Party officials say they've already recruited candidates for 100 of all 170 seats up for grabs in November. Democrats say they're encouraged by recent election outcomes, especially Gov. Roy Cooper's win in late 2016 and Democratic legislative gains in neighboring Virginia in 2017.

Cooper tells The Associated Press that voters are frustrated with the Republican leadership in North Carolina and with President Donald Trump's administration.

GOP legislative leaders acknowledge the Democrats have momentum. But they say Republicans have results on their side with a strong economy and lower taxes.

