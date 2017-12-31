Seattle settles lawsuit over abuse claims against ex-mayor

FILE - In a Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray takes a question at a news conference at City Hall, in Seattle. The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed former Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him when he was a teenager. City Attorney Pete Holmes announced late Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 that the city will pay Delvonn Heckard $150,000 to resolve the lawsuit, which, along with accusations by others, led to Murray’s resignation in September. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo