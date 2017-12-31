National

Police: Officer shoots man at a Mississippi Walmart

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:27 PM



BYRAM, Miss.

Police say an officer shot a man after receiving call about a shoplifter at a Walmart in western Mississippi.

Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson told WLBT-TV that the incident occurred around 8:55 a.m. Sunday. He says the suspect attempted to flee in a foot chase before he got into his vehicle, rammed a police car and another car in the parking lot.

Thompson says the officer fired several shots, hitting the suspect. The chase ended in front of a residence.

The suspect was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Byram Police are investigating the incident.

