Inmate behind 2015 prison break had a new escape plan

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:20 PM

NEW YORK

A convicted murderer whose prison break captivated the nation says he uncovered a way to escape from another maximum-security facility in New York.

But this time David Sweat said he detailed the plan involving a makeshift tool to corrections officials, asking for extra weekly visits from his girlfriend in exchange.

Sweat and another inmate, Richard Matt, escaped from New York's Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. They were caught after three weeks. Matt was shot and killed.

In an interview with The New York Times , Sweat said he told corrections officials how he would break out of New York's Five Points Correctional Facility. He says officials transferred him to a different prison about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) away and didn't grant any perks.

State corrections officials confirmed Sweat provided details on possible "security vulnerabilities."

