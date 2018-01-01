National

Officials: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot at Tennessee club

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 08:46 AM

NEWBERN, Tenn.

Officials say two police officers and a civilian have been injured after shots were fired at a party at a club in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that two officers with the Newbern Police Department responded to a disturbance call about 3 a.m. Monday at Douglas Cafe, which was having a New Year's Eve party.

The release says shots were being fired when the officers arrived. Both officers and a civilian were shot. The TBI says all were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not available.

The TBI is investigating the shooting at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman. The agency will give him its findings for review.

The officers' names have not been released.

