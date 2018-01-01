Coach grabs wheel, stops bus after driver passes out

This photo provided by the University of Dubuque shows assistant women's basketball coach Justin Smith. The quick-thinking coach averted what could have been a terrible bus accident for the University of Dubuque women's basketball team. The Division III team from Iowa was driving back from a tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday morning. About 90 minutes into the trip, Smith was jolted from his seat when the bus hit a guard rail on Interstate 24 in Kentucky. The driver had passed out, with the bus going 70 mph. Smith leapt into action, hitting the brakes and stopping the bus. Apart from the driver, everyone on the bus was OK. University of Dubuque via AP Paul Misner