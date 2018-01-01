Gretchen Carlson named chair of Miss America organization

FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Gretchen Carlson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her book "Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Back Your Power" at AOL Studios in New York. Carlson, former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America, has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors, the organization announced Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Photo by Andy Kropa