Security guards fatally shoot 2 people outside Florida club

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:33 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

Security guards in Florida fatally shot two people at a club that was hosting a teen night.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a news release that a series of fights at The Club prompted organizers to close the doors about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

He said that while between 150 and 200 people were leaving the building, security guards said they first heard fireworks and then gun shots.

Alvarez says as the guards searched for where the shots were coming from, they saw a person firing a gun from a car. Both returned fire, killing a man and a woman inside the vehicle. Their ages or names haven't been released. The names of the guards also were not released.

No additional details were available.

