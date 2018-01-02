National

At least 8 injured in New York City building fire

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:12 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Fire Department says at least eight people have been injured in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze at a four-story building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WABC-TV reports there are twelve apartments in the building, but the blaze appears to have started in a furniture store on the first floor. Most of the injuries appear to be not life-threatening.

WNBC-TV reports at least 150 firefighters are battling the fire.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.

