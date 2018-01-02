National

Arkansas deputies fatally shoot man suspected in 2 slayings

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ROMANCE, Ark.

Authorities in Arkansas say deputies have fatally shot a man suspected in a double slaying.

The deaths happened Monday near the small town of Romance, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. White County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Phillip Miller says authorities responding to a possible shooting found 45-year-old Starla Exum dead. A second person, 54-year-old Timmy Dickson, had been wounded and died on the way to a hospital.

Miller says deputies found the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Archie Lawhon III, on the property. Miller says Lawhon pointed a gun at them and multiple deputies opened fire, killing him.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting involving the officers and local authorities are investigating the earlier shootings. Miller says it's not yet clear what led to the double killing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle

View More Video