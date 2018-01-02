South Dakota trooper: Body found in blanket after car chase

This photo provided by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, S.D. shows Tosten Walsh Lommen. Lommen faces charges including aggravated eluding and drunken driving. Attorney General Marty Jackley's office says state authorities are investigating a "suspicious death" after a woman's body was found during a search of the vehicle Lommen was driving according to a court affidavit filed Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Pennington County Sheriff's Office via AP)