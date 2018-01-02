1st of 9 Rikers Island jails set to close amid overhaul

FILE- This June 20, 2014, file photo, shows Rikers Island, New York's biggest lockup. The city will close one of nine Rikers Island jails in the summer as part of a plan to shut down the complex, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. “Every day we are making New York City’s jail system smaller and safer,” de Blasio said in a statement. “This announcement is an important step in our plan to close Rikers Island and create more community-based facilities to better serve people in custody and our hard-working correctional staff.” Seth Wenig, File AP Photo