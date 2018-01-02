FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, team owner Richard Childress talks to members to the press during the NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour in Charlotte, N.C. Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said it learned from police in Winston-Salem that the guns used at the Childress home matched firearms that were reported stolen during a break-in on Dec. 15. The three men arrested for the break-in at the Childress home matched the description of the suspects in the gun theft.
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, team owner Richard Childress talks to members to the press during the NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour in Charlotte, N.C. Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said it learned from police in Winston-Salem that the guns used at the Childress home matched firearms that were reported stolen during a break-in on Dec. 15. The three men arrested for the break-in at the Childress home matched the description of the suspects in the gun theft. Mike McCarn, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, team owner Richard Childress talks to members to the press during the NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour in Charlotte, N.C. Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said it learned from police in Winston-Salem that the guns used at the Childress home matched firearms that were reported stolen during a break-in on Dec. 15. The three men arrested for the break-in at the Childress home matched the description of the suspects in the gun theft. Mike McCarn, File AP Photo

National

3 arrested for breaking into NASCAR team owner's home

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LEXINGTON, N.C.

Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office identified the three as 20-year-old Niquan Victorin and 18-year-old Chantz Kade Hines, both of Winston-Salem, and 18-year-old Armeka Vantonne Spinks of Salisbury. They're charged with attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing and jailed under $250,000 bond apiece. It's not known if they have attorneys.

According to the sheriff's office, three people armed with military-type weapons attempted to break into the home on Dec. 18. Childress, who was at home with his wife, grabbed his gun and fired at the intruders, who fled.

The sheriff's office said Winston-Salem police told them that the guns used at the Childress home matched firearms reported stolen during a Dec. 15 break-in.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle

View More Video