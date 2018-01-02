3 arrested for breaking into NASCAR team owner's home

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, team owner Richard Childress talks to members to the press during the NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour in Charlotte, N.C. Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said it learned from police in Winston-Salem that the guns used at the Childress home matched firearms that were reported stolen during a break-in on Dec. 15. The three men arrested for the break-in at the Childress home matched the description of the suspects in the gun theft. Mike McCarn, File AP Photo