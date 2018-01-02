Customers line up outside of MedMen in West Hollywood, Calif., to purchase legal marijuana Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. The California state law legalizing Marijuana went into effect on Jan. 1.
National

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:21 PM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TRUMP ROOTS ON IRANIAN PROTESTERS

In throwing the full weight of the U.S. government behind the protesters, the administration risks helping Iranian authorities dismiss the demonstrations as the product of American instigation.

2. ORRIN HATCH WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION

The decision by the Utah Republican, who has spent more than 40 years in the Senate, opens the door for former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for his seat.

3. 'I'VE NEVER SEEN ICICLES IN SAVANNAH, PERIOD'

The bone-chilling cold gripping much of the U.S. is breaking century-old records and is being blamed for several deaths.

4. WHAT MESSAGE TRUMP IS SENDING PALESTINIANS

The president is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority while acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

5. FRESH TWIST IN SAGA OF FAMILY TAKEN HOSTAGE

A Canadian man recently freed with his American wife and children after years of being held in Afghanistan now faces at least a dozen charges including sexual assault.

6. CALIFORNIA'S CHALLENGE: CREATING RULES FOR LEGAL POT

Not since the end of Prohibition in 1933 has such an expansive illegal economy been reshaped into a legal one.

7. WHY THIS COULD BE 'YEAR OF THE WOMAN'

2018 is on track to be a banner year when it comes to women running for office, from U.S. senator to governor to state legislatures.

8. NO LET-UP ON WALL STREET

After strong gains in 2017, stocks get off to a positive start and set more records on the first day of trading in the new year.

9. WHO'S REPLACING MATT LAUER AT 'TODAY'

NBC News appoints Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show's first two hours with Savannah Guthrie.

10. CHARTING GEORGE WEAH'S IMPROBABLE RISE

The former soccer star's election as Liberia's president is a lesson in how sports fame can help propel figures with humble beginnings to positions of great importance.

