FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Tina Smith, who was appointed to replace Al Franken following his resignation over accusations of sexual misconduct will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2018. Star Tribune via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky

National

Minnesota's Smith to join Senate after Franken's resignation

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:49 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Al Franken's replacement in the U.S. Senate is ready to take office.

Tina Smith is set to be sworn in during a Wednesday morning ceremony at the Capitol. Smith was Minnesota's lieutenant governor and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's choice to take Franken's seat.

Franken announced his plan to resign last month after a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations. His resignation was official Tuesday.

Smith is a longtime Democratic political operative who served as Dayton's top aide before joining him on the ticket in 2014. She also worked as a vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Smith's resignation as lieutenant governor took effect at midnight Tuesday. She plans to run for the Senate seat in a November special election to finish Franken's term.

