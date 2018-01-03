National

Cubs sued for better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:18 AM



CHICAGO

A 20-year-old Chicago Cubs fan is suing team owners to force them to provide better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed last month in federal court on behalf of David F. Cerda. His lawyer is his father, David A. Cerda.

The lawsuit says the owners are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing better wheelchair access. It contends a $750 million renovation to the stadium built in 1914 eliminated wheelchair-accessible sections behind home plate and in right-field bleachers.

A Cubs spokesman declined to comment to the Tribune on the pending civil case.

The plaintiff has muscular dystrophy. His father told the Tribune that his son has had to watch games from a standing-room-only section from where obstructions partially block the view.

