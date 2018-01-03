National

Firefighters face contributing to minor's delinquency charge

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:09 AM

STRASBURG, Va.

Six volunteer firefighters in Virginia have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Area news outlets report that the six members of the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department were arrested over the weekend after a Virginia State Police investigation.

A search warrant unsealed last year showed that the firefighters had been accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl, videotaping the assault and sharing it on social media.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum punishment of 12 months in jail. The charge can include consensual sex acts with a minor aged 15 or older.

According to court documents, the girl said she was drunk and felt intimidated by the firefighters and that the sex wasn't consensual.

