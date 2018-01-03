10 Things to Know for Thursday

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Dallin H. Oaks, left, and Russell M. Nelson, members of a top governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conference of the two-day Mormon church conference, in Salt Lake City. President Thomas S. Monson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the 16th president of the Mormon church, died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after nine years in office. He was 90. The next president was not immediately named, but the job is expected to go to next longest-tenured member of the church's governing Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Nelson, per church protocol. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo