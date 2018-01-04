AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Blizzard rolls up the East Coast, with cold blast to follow
BOSTON (AP) — A massive winter storm roared into the East Coast on Thursday, dumping as much as 17 inches of snow in some areas and unleashing hurricane-force winds and historic flooding that closed schools and offices and halted transportation from the Carolinas to Maine.
Forecasters expected the storm to be followed immediately by a blast of face-stinging cold that could break records in more than two dozen cities and bring wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees this weekend.
Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in wide effect, and wind gusts hit more than 70 mph (113 kph) in places. In parts of New England, snow fell as fast as 3 inches per hour.
Four people were killed in North and South Carolina after their vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, authorities said. Another fatality was reported near Philadelphia when a car could not stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train. A passenger in the vehicle was killed. No one on the train was hurt.
In New Jersey, Orlando Igmat's car got stuck in a snowbank along the Garden State Parkway in Tinton Falls as he drove to work at Verizon. He waited a half hour for a tow truck to pull him out.
Trump-Bannon feud lays bare new fissure in fractious GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The acrimony surrounding former White House adviser Steve Bannon's very public break with President Donald Trump escalated Thursday, suggesting a permanent split between the president and the pugilistic strategist who helped put him in the Oval Office.
The new fissure in an already fractious Republican Party cast doubt on Bannon's hopes to foment a movement centered on "Trumpism without Trump."
It already has cost him a key backer. Rebekah Mercer, the billionaire GOP donor and Breitbart co-owner, issued a statement Thursday distancing her family from Bannon.
"I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected," she said. "My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements."
White House officials described the president as furious at Bannon's criticisms, laid out in an explosive new book that quoted the former aide as questioning Trump's competence and describing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
10 Things to Know for Friday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:
1. TRUMP-BANNON FEUD ESCALATES
Acrimony over an explosive new tell-all book suggests a permanent split between the president and the pugilistic strategist who helped put him in the Oval Office.
2. WHY WALL STREET IS CHEERING
The Dow closes above 25,000 points for the first time, with technology companies continuing to outpace most of the market.
Dow Jones industrials climb above 25,000 for the first time
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones industrial average burst through the 25,000 point mark Thursday, just five weeks after its first close above 24,000.
The Dow passed five 1,000-point barriers in 2017 on its way to a 25 percent gain for the year, as an eight-year rally since the Great Recession continued to confound skeptics.
Strong global economic growth and good prospects for higher company earnings have analysts predicting more gains, although the market may not stay as calm as it has been recently.
The Dow has made a rapid trip from 24,000 points on November 30, partly on enthusiasm over passage of the Republican-backed tax package, which could boost company profits this year with across-the-board cuts to corporate taxes.
"For a long while in 2017 I would say the biggest driver was excitement and anticipation over tax reform, but at a certain point I think there was a handover to global economic growth really helping to carry the stock market," said Invesco Chief Global Markets Strategist Kristina Hooper.
Sessions terminates US policy that let legal pot flourish
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration threw the burgeoning movement to legalize marijuana into uncertainty Thursday as it lifted an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will now leave it up to federal prosecutors to decide what to do when state rules collide with federal drug law.
Sessions' action, just three days after a legalization law went into effect in California, threatened the future of the young industry, created confusion in states where the drug is legal and outraged both marijuana advocates and some members of Congress, including Sessions' fellow Republicans. Many conservatives are wary of what they see as federal intrusion in areas they believe must be left to the states.
Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who represents Colorado, one of eight states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use, said the change contradicts a pledge Sessions made to him before being confirmed as attorney general. Gardner promised to push legislation to protect marijuana sales, saying he was prepared "to take all steps necessary" to fight the change, including holding up the confirmation of Justice Department nominees. Another Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, called the announcement "disruptive" and "regrettable."
Colorado's U.S. attorney, Bob Troyer, said his office won't change its approach to prosecution, despite Sessions' guidance. Prosecutors there have always focused on marijuana crimes that "create the greatest safety threats" and will continue to be guided by that, Troyer said.
The largely hands-off approach to marijuana enforcement set forth by Barack Obama's Justice Department allowed the pot business to flourish into a sophisticated, multimillion-dollar industry that helps fund some state government programs. What happens now is in doubt.
Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration moved Thursday to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans with a plan that would open up federal waters off California for the first time in more than three decades.
The new five-year drilling plan also could open new areas of oil and gas exploration in areas off the East Coast from Florida to Maine, where drilling has been blocked for decades. While some lawmakers in those states support offshore drilling, the plan drew immediate opposition from governors up and down the East Coast, including Republican Govs. Rick Scott of Florida and Larry Hogan of Maryland, who pressed President Donald Trump to withdraw their states from consideration.
Democratic governors on both coasts blasted the plan. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it "another federal assault on our environment" while California Gov. Jerry Brown vowed to block "this reckless, short-sighted action."
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the plan, saying that responsible development of offshore energy resources would boost jobs and economic security while providing billions of dollars to fund conservation along U.S. coastlines.
The five-year plan would open 90 percent of the nation's offshore reserves to development by private companies, Zinke said, with 47 leases proposed off the nation's coastlines from 2019 to 2024. Nineteen sales would be off Alaska, 12 in the Gulf of Mexico, nine in the Atlantic and seven in the Pacific, including six off California.
AP FACT CHECK: Iranian leaders on foreign hand in protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As nationwide protests have shaken Iran over the last week, the Islamic Republic increasingly has blamed its foreign foes for fomenting the unrest.
So far, Tehran has not offered any evidence to support that claim, though Iran's opponents throughout the Middle East and elsewhere are looking on at the demonstrations with hope they'll force changes in its theocratic government.
Here's a look at what's been said, what's known and what remains unknown:
SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI, in a speech to veterans and their families: "The enemy is waiting for an opportunity, for a crack through which it can infiltrate. Look at the recent days' incidents. All those who are at odds with the Islamic Republic have utilized various means, including money, weapon, politics and intelligence apparatus, to create problems for the Islamic system, the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolution. "
THE FACTS: Protests began Dec. 28 in the northeastern city of Mashhad, sparked by a jump in food prices, and initially focused on economic issues. The U.S. government believes that hard-liners initiated the demonstrations as a means to pressure President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate cleric within Iran's political system.
Aid group projects 48,000 births in crowded Rohingya camps
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An international aid agency projects that 48,000 babies will be born this year in overcrowded refugee camps for the Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar.
Save the Children warned in a report released Friday that the babies will be at increased risk of disease and malnutrition, and therefore of dying before the age of five. Most of the babies will probably be born at home in tents, the agency said.
"The camps have poor sanitation and are a breeding ground for diseases like diphtheria, measles and cholera, to which newborn babies are particularly vulnerable," said Rachael Cummings, the agency's health adviser in Cox's Bazar, the nearest city to the camps. "This is no place for a child to be born."
More than 600,000 Rohingya, a minority group from Rakhine state in western Myanmar, have fled what the United Nations says is a campaign of ethnic cleansing by the Myanmar military and Buddhist mobs since late August last year. Many live in flimsy tents made of plastic and bamboo in camps and makeshift settlements. Almost 60 percent are children, many of whom suffer from disease and malnutrition, UNICEF has said.
A Bangladeshi official called the projection of 48,000 babies mind-boggling.
Luck of the draw helps Republicans hold Virginia House
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans cheered Thursday when their candidate won a state House of Delegates race by luck of the draw, having his name chosen first out of ceramic bowl.
But inside a conference room in Richmond's Capitol Square, where the drawing was held, it was all agony of defeat and no joy of victory. That's because Republican David Yancey skipped the drawing, while Democratic challenger Shelley Simonds and many of her supporters absorbed it in stunned silence.
The drawing of lots took place after an election, recount and legal battles between Yancey and Simonds ended in a tie. Yancey's win allows Republicans to maintain a slim majority in the House, though a final tally is still uncertain.
The drawing drew a large, if lopsided, crowd to the Virginia elections board meeting. Many were either reporters or Simonds' supporters.
So the focus was entirely on Simonds, who sat stoically as the commission ran through the ceremony. The name of each candidate, printed on a piece of paper, was placed into separate film canisters. The canisters were put into a cobalt-blue-and-white ceramic bowl made by a local artist and stirred around.
Ellison tweet on Antifa handbook and Trump draws criticism
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison is drawing criticism for calling attention to a book that critics say condones a left-leaning group using violence in clashes with white supremacists.
Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday of himself posing with the book "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook." The book calls violence during counter-protests "a small though vital sliver of anti-fascist activity."
Ellison's post said the book should "strike fear into the heart" of President Donald Trump. The tweet, which drew more than 8,000 comments and more than 2,500 retweets, drew pushback from Republicans, who have criticized the movement's at-times violent disruptions of speaking engagements and white supremacist rallies.
Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said Ellison's post amounted to complicity in a movement "that continues to threaten the well-being of Republicans in Minnesota and around the country."
Spokesman Karthik Ganapathy says Ellison has not read the book but has espoused nonviolence throughout his career.
