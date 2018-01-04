National

Priest gets 8 months in prison for embezzling $500,000

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:04 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.

Authorities say Monsignor William Dombrow spent the stolen funds on casino visits, expensive dinners and concerts.

At his sentencing Wednesday, Dombrow acknowledged committing a "serious crime" and said he would accept the judge's decision.

Dombrow's attorney says the priest was sometimes accompanied on those outings by residents of Villa St. Joseph. The Philadelphia Archdiocese runs the facility in Darby to house aging priests and treat those accused of sexual abuse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to his prison term, Dombrow was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to repay the embezzled funds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle

View More Video