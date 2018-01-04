National

Packers' McCarthy addresses coaching staff changes

January 04, 2018

GREEN BAY, Wis.

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the team is working through some hard times following a disappointing season.

In an interview on WTMJ-AM Thursday, McCarthy says his message to players departing for the offseason was "there's a standard in Green Bay and we didn't meet it."

The team finished below .500 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2008.

McCarthy addressed reports that offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt are the latest coaches to go. The coach says the situation with Bennett is fluid and they are still communicating. McCarthy says Van Pelt's departure was a contractual personal choice.

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers, defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebacker Scott McCurley were let go Wednesday. The Packers are looking for a new general manager as Ted Thompson moves to an advisory role.

