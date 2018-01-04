FILE- In this Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, firefighters respond to a deadly building fire in the Bronx borough of New York. Police say Holt Francis was critically injured in the apartment building fire and died at a hospital on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. It was one of New York City’s deadliest fires in decades.
National

13th person dies week after apartment fire caused by toddler

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:23 PM

NEW YORK

A 13th person has died from injuries suffered in one of New York City's deadliest fires in decades.

Police say 27-year-old Holt Francis was critically injured in the Dec. 28 Bronx apartment building fire and died at a hospital on Thursday. They say the fire was caused by a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners.

Francis' wife, their two daughters and a niece also were killed in the fire.

Eight adults and five children died in the fire. Among them was 28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah, who rescued a number of people that night before going back into the burning building and dying of smoke inhalation.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY'-groh) says the fire started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors.

