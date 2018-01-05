National

Police: Man ripped heads off chickens in jealous rage

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MILFORD, Conn.

Police say a Connecticut man killed 20 chickens and ripped their heads from their bodies in a drunken, jealous rage on Christmas.

Milford police Officer Michael DeVito tells the Hartford Courant that the man was drinking with a friend when he saw social media pictures of his wife with other people. DeVito says the man became enraged and told his friend to drive to the homes of the people with his wife.

Police say he went to several locations, smashing car windows with an ax and killing the chickens with his hands.

The man and his friend are both facing charges including animal cruelty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle

View More Video