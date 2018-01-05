National

Reports: Gophers' Lynch faces suspension in alleged assault

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:29 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

University of Minnesota center Reggie Lynch faces suspension over an alleged violation of the school's sexual misconduct policy.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press report that Lynch was accused last fall by a woman who said he assaulted her in his dorm room in April 2016. The newspapers cite an investigative report by the school's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Office that said Lynch is suspended until 2020 unless he appeals.

Neither newspaper detailed the alleged incident.

The Star Tribune said neither Lynch nor his attorney returned calls seeking comment. The Associated Press sent an email to a university spokesman and left a phone message at what appeared to be Lynch's parents' home early Friday.

The 23-year-old Lynch is averaging 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

