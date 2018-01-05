National

Trump's tweeted choice for Florida governor enters the race

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:15 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A congressman who recently won President Donald Trump's tweeted endorsement for the job of Florida governor even before he was a candidate has entered the race.

Rep. Ron DeSantis announced Friday he'll join a crowded field seeking to succeed Gov. Rick Scott, who leaves office in 2019 due to term limits. DeSantis' entry comes after Trump tweeted last month that DeSantis is "a brilliant young leader" who "would make a GREAT governor."

The 39-year-old DeSantis is a Navy veteran and graduate of both Yale and Harvard who has represented a northeast Florida district since 2013.

DeSantis took a swipe at other Republicans in Florida's capital in his initial campaign announcement, vowing to "drain the swamp in Tallahassee that needs to be drained."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Republicans have controlled state government for two decades.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle

View More Video