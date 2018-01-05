National

Jaguars donate 1,000 NFL playoff tickets to refugees

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars will donate 1,000 playoff tickets to refugees from around the world and to Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria who have settled in the Jacksonville area.

The Florida Times-Union reports the team also will provide 1,500 tickets to local military members at a subsidized cost of $20 each for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Owner Shahid Khan said in a statement that "the Jaguars' first playoff appearance in a very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home."

The Jaguars Foundation enlisted the Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership Inc. to identify individuals for tickets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:53

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

View More Video