Man admits lying for ex-chief's wife under investigation

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, right, and his wife, Katherine, leave federal court in Honolulu. A man says a deputy Honolulu prosecutor who controlled his childhood trust fund convinced him to lie to a grand jury about what happened to his money. Ransen Taito pleaded guilty Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, to conspiracy. Retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his prosecutor wife, Katherine Kealoha, have pleaded not guilty to charges in a corruption case. The indictment in that case also alleges that Katherine Kealoha depleted trust funds of Taito and his sister and used the money for herself. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo