Suspect denies terror plans for San Francisco's Pier 39

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:30 PM

FRESNO, Calif.

A 26-year-old tow truck driver is pleading not guilty to planning a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.

Everitt Aaron Jameson entered the not guilty plea during a Friday federal court appearance in Fresno.

A grand jury indicted the Modesto man Thursday on allegations of plotting to use pipe bombs to funnel people into part of the popular tourist destination in order to shoot them.

He is charged with attempting to aid a terrorist organization and distributing bomb-making information. Each carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The FBI arrested Jameson Dec. 22 after he talked to undercover agents, including one he thought was with the Islamic State group.

Assistant federal defender Charles Lee says agents found no bomb-making materials and his client had expressed second-thoughts.

