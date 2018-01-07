Bail bondsman who married a mother and her teen daughter was unable to post bail

A Pennsylvania bail bondsman has pleaded no contest to marrying a woman in 2015 and then marrying her daughter a year later — without first getting a divorce.
Christopher I. Hauptmann, 44, of Shamokin, pleaded no contest Thursday to bigamy, forgery, unsworn falsification to authorities and firearms charges, PennLive reports.
Hauptmann, who also has used the name Christopher Buckley, received a sentence ranging from one year minus a day to two years minus a day in prison followed by 10 years of probation.
He was given credit for 332 days he had been in jail. Ironically, he was unable to post bail. He told a judge at his arraignment that hundreds of criminals he’d posted bond for would run “buck wild” if he weren’t allowed to remain free to check on them.
Never miss a local story.
The judge didn’t buy it.
Hauptmann is prohibited from having any contact with Shannon Deitrich, whom he had married in Florida when she was 43. She testified against him.
He married Deitrich’s daughter, Kaylee Durovick, in September 2016 without having divorced Deitrich, according to the charges. She was 18. Hauptmann and Durovick are still together.
Hauptmann also has a felony drug conviction in New Jersey.
That conviction prevents him from legally owning guns, which prompted the bail bondsman to be arraigned on four counts of illegal weapons possession.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87
Comments