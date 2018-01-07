Why are all the stars on the Golden Globe red carpet wearing black?

Expect all the glam and a lot more black during the Golden Globes Sunday night.
But the color is more than just a fashion choice.
The stars are coming out in a coordinated wardrobe effort that was planned in December as the #MeToo movement grew, after The New York Times reported on how Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed women for decades and paid off accusers for decades.
The all-black-clothing campaign — part of Time’s Up — has rallied more than 300 entertainers. The purpose? To fight the culture of sexual harassment for women in all workplaces. So far Time’s Up has raised more than $15 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment.
Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Michelle Williams, Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Nicole Kidman and many others have vowed to use their clothing to make a statement. Also expected: winners using their mic time to blast systemic sexism and silence that encouraged the behavior of men like Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and James Toback.
#TIMESUP on abuse, harassment & the imbalance of power. Not just in Hollywood, but every industry! Join us TODAY & wear black! Use the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack & tell us why you stand with @TIMESUPNOW. @TraceeEllisRoss @iamrashidajones @kerrywashington @brielarson @TessaThompson_x pic.twitter.com/1CON33X7jC— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 7, 2018
But women aren’t the only ones wearing black. Actor Mark Ruffalo, sporting a black T-shirt, told his Twitter followers that “time is up.”
“Let’s support a lot of really wonderful and courageous women who are asking for fairness in the workplace by stopping sexual harassment,” he said in a video, using the hashtag #whywewearblack. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’re here, and it’s exciting. And I know it can be scary for some people. Change is scary. But we live in a very special magical time where we can actually join together and make these changes to make our world a more fair and just place.”
Wearing black today in solidarity with the men and women asking for respect and equality across industry lines. Let's bring a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Join us in wearing black and saying #TimesUp.#WhyWeWearBlack @TIMESUPNOW pic.twitter.com/rFkBxOhV0t— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 7, 2018
Also using the hashtag #WhyIWearBlack was Shannan Peck from Ontario. On Twitter, Peck addressed sexual harassment victims of all genders and ages.
“For all the women, non-binary and men who cannot speak up or are too young to realize what happened to them, I speak for you,” Peck said.
For all the women, non-binary and men who cannot speak up or are too young to realise what happened to them, I speak for you. #WhyWeWearBlack pic.twitter.com/mEIdenLTmY— Shannan Peck ➕ (@GeekWithTea) January 7, 2018
Also chiming in — quite literally — on Instagram is poet and sexual assault survivor Destiny Mabry, who free-styled to a beat on the topic.
“One in three, it happens every day. In the home, in the school, in the workplace. You’re probably looking at this like ‘man not me.’ But aren’t you a member of this society? That means we all have a small responsibility. Have this conversation, stand in solidarity.”
Hosting the Golden Globes Sunday night for the first time will be Seth Meyers. It airs on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.
