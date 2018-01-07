National

The Latest: JFK Airport water pipe break weather-related

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 08:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

The Latest on water pipe break at JFK Airport (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm.

The Port Authority says a water pipe that feeds the terminal's sprinkler system broke at about 2 p.m. Sunday, causing water to flood the terminal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said the break "appeared to be weather-related" and called it "unacceptable."

Power in the affected area of the terminal was temporarily shut off for safety reasons. The Port Authority said it was deploying additional staff and providing buses to assist travelers.

The airport is currently experiencing departure and arrival delays of more than two hours.

___

6:15 p.m.

International arrivals to one terminal at New York's Kennedy Airport have been suspended following a water main break.

More delays have been added Sunday to the storm-related aftermath the already beleaguered airport is working to recover from.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says passengers who have already arrived are being taken to other terminals for processing. Departures were not impacted.

It was unclear what caused the water problem, which sent about 3 inches of it into the terminal's west end. Video shows streams cascading from a ceiling and people slogging through pools of water.

The airport was experiencing arrival delays of more than two hours.

Following the storm, passengers were kept on planes and waited hours to retrieve luggage as flights were delayed and canceled.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:53

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

View More Video