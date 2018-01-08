4 ex-fraternity members get jail in pledge's hazing death

FILE – In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Raymond Lam, center, leaves the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa. Lam is one of four men from the New York City borough of Queens who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of Chun "Michael" Deng, a fraternity pledge from the Baruch College campus of the City University of New York, at a rented house in the Pocono Mountains. The four are set to be sentenced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, along with the Pi Delta Psi fraternity itself, which was convicted after a trial. Rich Schultz, File AP Photo