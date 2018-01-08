2 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

More Videos 0:53 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland Pause 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:38 NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke 1:05 Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives 1:18 Will we warm up? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. 0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 1:02 As much as $2.3M in cash could be missing from Wake Register of Deeds 1:27 Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 1:30 N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries. @NYCBMD and WNYW via AP

