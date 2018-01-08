FBI: Kansas man shot in altercation with federal officer

National

The FBI says last week's shooting of a Kansas man on his way to a spiritual retreat in Arizona occurred during an altercation with a federal officer following a traffic accident.

The FBI's Phoenix office said Monday that a U.S. Forest Service officer stopped to help Friday after Tyler Miller was in a traffic accident on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

The agency says the officer was also wounded in a subsequent altercation. Miller was taken to a medical center, where he died.

Family attorney Matt Bretz says the 51-year-old Miller, from Hutchinson, apparently lost control of his pickup truck on a mountain road in Coconino National Forest.

The FBI has not told The Associated Press if Miller was armed. Bretz says the agency told him Miller was unarmed.

