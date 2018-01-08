National

The Latest: Ice makes roads impassable in Alabama mountains

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:58 AM

ATLANTA

The Latest on freezing rain and icy conditions in the Deep South (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Icy roads are causing travel problems in Alabama, and authorities are advising against travel on some mountain roads in the state's northeast corner.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reports on its Facebook page that roads throughout the mountainous county are impassable because of slippery conditions.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says freezing rain and icing are being reported in DeKalb and Jackson counties.

About a dozen school systems in northeastern Alabama have delayed the start of school because of the threat of travel problems, but the threat doesn't extend into the state's most populous metro area around Birmingham.

Forecasters say any problem areas should melt by lunchtime as temperatures rise.

___

6:55 a.m.

Authorities are beginning to get reports of slick spots on roads in northern Alabama and northwest Georgia — including a crash involving 30 to 40 cars on Interstate 75 — after light freezing rain fell before dawn.

Police in the north Georgia city of Varnell tweeted the interstate pileup happened about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee. WRCB-TV reports the crash and icy conditions caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close about 8 a.m. Monday. There's no word on injuries.

In northeast Alabama, emergency managers reported ice on highways and bridges. Several school systems delayed Monday classes.

Many school districts across north Georgia were closed.

Most of north Georgia — including metro Atlanta — was under a winter weather advisory, hours ahead of Monday night's college football championship game in Atlanta.

