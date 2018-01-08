New Hampshire winner of $559M Powerball jackpot a mystery

National

Lottery officials say no one has come forward yet to claim the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

New Hampshire Lottery spokeswoman Maura McCann said no one had come forward as of Monday morning.

The winning ticket was sold at the Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Concord. It's the eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

On Friday, a single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in port Richey, but the winner remains a mystery.

