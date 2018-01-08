National

Florida police fatally shoot robbery suspect

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:46 AM



LAUDERHILL, Fla.

Police in Florida say they have fatally shot a robbery suspect after he was located in a backyard during a one-hour search.

The robbery happened at a bus stop in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Plantation on Sunday night. The victim waved down officers and told them the suspect had stolen his backpack. The suspect ran east about a block, crossing into the city of Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police spokesman Lt. Michael Santiago told reporters that officers from his department, Plantation and Davie searched for the suspect. He said officers from Plantation and Davie found the suspect behind a house and they fatally shot him. Santiago said a gun was found near the suspect.

The names of the officers and the suspect have not been released.

